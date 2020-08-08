Generous Oklahomans brave heat to give blood on 20th year of Bob Moore Blood Drive

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Bob Moore Blood Drive was held Saturday at various Bob Moore dealerships around the metro area. Generous Oklahomans came out in the hot and muggy weather to donate blood.

The summer months often see a shortage of blood supplies, but on Saturday, a steady stream of donors showed what the Oklahoma Standard is all about, by helping and donating to those in need.

Also, a free COVID-19 antibody screening was offered to donors 18 and older.

This is the 20th year of the Bob Moore Blood Drive in association with the Oklahoma Blood Institute. KFOR is proud to be the television sponsor of this year’s event.

Eligible donors are now entered to win a brand new Cadillac CTS, courtesy of the Bob Moore Auto Group. The lucky winner of a new Cadillac CTS will be picked Saturday, Aug. 22.

Take a look at the above gallery to see photos from the blood drive.