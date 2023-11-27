OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Genetic mutations in zebra fish are what one scientist said is leading to interesting study results at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF).

Everyone has probably heard of lab mice. Well, what about lab fish? There’s about 30,000 to 40,000 zebra fish sitting at the OMRF. They’re used for tons of research because, believe it or not, more than 80 percent of the disease causing gene’s within humans are also found in these fish.

“It’s remarkable how I can use tiny zebra fish to study human genetic diseases,” said Dr. Gaurav Varshney.

For Dr. Varshney, the zebra fish are models used to study numerous things because of their genetic make up and also because their development is easier to follow over time with transparent embryo’s outside their body.

“The goal of this study was to use zebra fish as a model to see how changes in the DNA impact the development of zebra fish,” Varshney said.

The findings of his studies have been fascinating.

“Many of these clinical manifestations have the similar outcome in the zebra fish model,” he said.

For example, Varshney and his colleague studied genetic mutations in the fish involving autism. A lack of social interaction is a clinical human feature of autism. It turned out that way for the fish as well.

“Zebra fish usually swim together,” he said. “But the mutant zebra fish for this scene, they don’t like to interact together.”

Varshney also uses them to study human hearing loss because zebra fish have hair cells similar to those in a human ear. However, Varshney said he hopes his studies can go even further beyond that.

“My goal is to use this model to find therapeutics that can treat this disease, but can also treat other diseases such as Parkinson’s,” Varshney said.

