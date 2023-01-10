OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are trying to lose weight this New Year, be prepared for the temptation of Girl Scout cookies.

Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma announced that cookie sales will officially begin on Jan. 20 online. Door-to-door sales will begin Jan. 28 and end March 31.

“For more than a century, Girl Scouts has been building girls of courage, confidence and character,” said Janienne Bella, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma. “The Girl Scout Cookie program teaches girls marketing, business, money management and other skills they can use throughout their careers. We hope the community will again rally around our girls as they work toward their goals.”

In addition to fan favorites, this year’s sale will feature a new cookie.

The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie that is similar to the Thin Mint, but instead of a minty filling, the cookie has a raspberry center coated in chocolate.

The Raspberry Rally will be the first Girl Scout cookie offered exclusively online.

if you can’t wait to get your hands on some cookies, you can sign up to be notified of start of the sale.