OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – What started as a 14-month conspiracy case has two Oklahoma City attorneys indicted by a multi-county grand jury for 11 counts in relation to facilitating illegal marijuana operations.

A press conference was held Thursday at Attorney General John O’Connor’s office in which the state’s findings were broken down.

An investigation operated by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics since April of 2021 led to the recent month-long crackdown of Logan Jones and Eric Brown’s participation.

Jones and Brown are attorney’s with Jones Brown Attorney’s at Law.

The OBN Director, Donnie Anderson said through his team’s investigation is where they were initially tipped off to Jones and Brown’s involvement.

Over 400 marijuana licenses were flagged, all under Jones Brown employee names.

According to a Garvin County affidavit O’Connor read from, “It revealed that Logan Jones and Eric Brown directed medical marijuana businesses to sign consulting agreements with Jones Browns employees who would act as ghost owners of the medical marijuana operations.”

O’Connor also stated the clients were required to pay the law firm $3,000 per license, per year.

Because Oklahoma requires 75% ownership to be held by a state resident, Jones Brown employees would sign their name in place of the client so the license could be obtained, according to the Garvin County affidavit.

“It looks legitimate. You have to do an investigation. You have to prove the product is going out of state and then you start linking it back to who all was involved and how they set up this infrastructure,” added Anderson.

O’Connor said Oklahoma is estimated to export more than 80% of the marijuana that is grown in the state – making the Sooner State the number one supplier of marijuana in the U.S.

Through three search warrants, OBN agents looked through several locations including Dao K 87 LLC in Garvin County, Evergreen Cannabis LLC in Major County, and Tianz LLC in Mayes County.

A total of 20,218 marijuana plants were seized from these locations.

In an effort to put a stop to it, O’Connor has filed charges against both Jones and Brown.

The charges brought against both Jones and Brown include one count of conspiracy to cultivate a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), six counts of offering false or forged instruments for redecoration, three counts of cultivation of a controlled substance (marijuana), and one count of pattern of criminal offenses.

O’Connor is hoping this case will spread the message that no one is above the law.

“These charges brought today should send a loud and clear message to anyone engaging in criminal operations in Oklahoma that we will find you and we will prosecute you,” said O’Connor. “My office is committed to eradicating these illegal operators and we will continue to hold those facilitating illegal marijuana operations accountable.”

Anderson said his team of 20 people are currently working on hundreds of cases regarding illegal marijuana operations.

The Jones Brown case is still under investigation, according to Anderson.