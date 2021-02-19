Giant Bernie Sanders snowman sculpted in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans around the metro can now catch a massive, icy recreation of the iconic seated Bernie Sanders meme, sitting out on the street in Edmond. At least until it melts away.

On Friday, Rex Henk, sculpted the masked and bundled presidential candidate’s likeness with an enormous amount of snow.

Rex Henk shaping his Bernie Sanders snow sculpture.

It’s something he’s been doing since he was in high school.

“Started out doing it for my kids,” Henk said. “They loved it and every time it snowed, it’s, ‘Dad, what are you going to do this time?'”

His sculptures have run the gamut.

“I’ve done a jeep, a Yoda, a Mandalorian, a Dalmatian, a Snoopy, George Washington, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck,” Henk said.

This time, he left it up to his friends on Facebook.

“The overwhelming response this time was, Bernie,” he said. “So we did Bernie.”

Rex Henk and his finished Bernie Sanders snow sculpture.

The retired grandfather got the entire thing done in about four hours. Then he spray painted the sculpture to bring it to life, leaving his own version of “freezer Bern” up for all to see.

The giant Bernie is located off 33rd near Santa Fe, sitting outside a clinic.