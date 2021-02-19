Giant Bernie Sanders snowman sculpted in Edmond

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans around the metro can now catch a massive, icy recreation of the iconic seated Bernie Sanders meme, sitting out on the street in Edmond. At least until it melts away.

On Friday, Rex Henk, sculpted the masked and bundled presidential candidate’s likeness with an enormous amount of snow.

Photo goes with story
Rex Henk shaping his Bernie Sanders snow sculpture.

It’s something he’s been doing since he was in high school.

“Started out doing it for my kids,” Henk said. “They loved it and every time it snowed, it’s, ‘Dad, what are you going to do this time?'”

His sculptures have run the gamut.

“I’ve done a jeep, a Yoda, a Mandalorian, a Dalmatian, a Snoopy, George Washington, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck,” Henk said.

This time, he left it up to his friends on Facebook.

“The overwhelming response this time was, Bernie,” he said. “So we did Bernie.”

Photo goes with story
Rex Henk and his finished Bernie Sanders snow sculpture.

The retired grandfather got the entire thing done in about four hours. Then he spray painted the sculpture to bring it to life, leaving his own version of “freezer Bern” up for all to see.

The giant Bernie is located off 33rd near Santa Fe, sitting outside a clinic.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Contact In Your Corner Team

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter