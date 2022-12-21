OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The biggest and boldest rodeo enthusiasts and competitors are gearing up to lock horns at Guthrie’s Lazy E Arena in hopes of claiming a world championship title at the 53rd Annual International Finals Rodeo.

The rodeo kicks off January 12-15 at the Lazy E Arena as competitors vie for more than $300,000 in cash prizes.

FOUR IFR PERFORMANCES

Thursday, January 12 7:30pm

Friday, January 13 7:30pm

Saturday, January 14 7:30pm

Sunday, January 15 2:00pm *Kids Day 12:00pm-1:30pm

Rodeo fans will have the chance to watch the top rodeo athletes in the IPRA from the U.S., Canada and Brazil, in eight action-packed events including: bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping and cowgirls barrel racing and breakaway roping.

In addition to the great rodeo action, the week of festivities includes:

2023 Miss Rodeo USA Pageant

Gold Buckle Gala

Contract Acts Showcase. Saturday, January 14, 1PM

Plus, enjoy watching 30 performers in the comedy and dress act categories vie for prizes and bragging rights.

This rodeo event is certified as a guaranteed great family time getaway!

For more information, visit IFRodeo.com. Tickets are available by visiting Ticketmaster or contact Lazy E Arena at (405) 282-RIDE (7433).