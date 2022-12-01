YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Families in need at a local elementary school got an unexpected helping hand this season.

Officials with the Yukon Public School District announced that the Roger J Palacios Memorial Scholarship Fund has made a generous donation to a local school.

The district says the fund paid off the fees of every student at Parkland Elementary School with a negative balance on their lunch accounts.

In all, the gift paid for more than 75 students with balances that totaled $1,037.

“The effort by Parkland parents and staff to raise money for these unpaid meals is a phenomenal show of community support,” Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said. “For more years than I have been in Yukon, the unpaid balance cost of our lunch program has been an issue. Yukon typically loses approximately $15,000 to $20,000 a year.”

Officials say if any YPS family is struggling to pay their student’s lunch account balance, the district recommends they contact YPS Child Nutrition Services.

To apply for free and reduced lunches, click here.