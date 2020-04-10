Gig workers, self-employed can sign up for notification when unemployment benefits can be filed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the pandemic continues to cause issues for many local businesses, state officials say the number of unemployment claims continues to climb.

Unemployment claims are up 865 percent in Oklahoma in March, and Gov. Kevin Stitt says state unemployment field offices are receiving 20,000 calls per day.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is encouraging first-time filers to go online instead of calling.

“It isn’t necessary to call to file an unemployment claim,” said Executive Director Robin Roberson. “The agency’s website has information to answer every question. Really, everything can be done online. Our phones lines are so clogged that most callers are receiving a busy signal and are unable to reach us.”

Even though many people tried to heed that advice, officials say the dramatic increase in the number of people applying for benefits online caused the servers to crash.

Now, agency officials say they have expanded their bandwidth, adding that the site is now capable of handling tens of thousands of requests per minute without interruption.

The process seems to be even more difficult for small business owners and those who are self-employed.

The OESC says it got information from the US Department of Labor on how they can file for traditional unemployment. However, it was still waiting to receive instructions on how to prepare the program.

Officials say gig workers, independent contractors, and other self-employed workers should sign up for notifications at the OESC website, which will then allow them to be alerted when PUA is available to file a claim.

Authorities say all PUA claims will be backdated to the date of the COVID-19 related job loss. In some instances, claims may be backdated to Feb. 8.

Also, PUA claimants are eligible for the additional $600 in UI benefits beginning the week of April 4 through the week ending on July 25.

If you have already filed for unemployment insurance and been denied, there is no need to continue reapplying until the Department of Labor releases funding and guidelines for PUA, which should occur in mid-April.

Officials stress that you should not file a monetary appeal. OESC will put out a notice when PUA filing has been declared available for Oklahoma.

OESC says it has expanded its call center service to include 214 agents. By this time next week, officials say that 500 additional agents should be trained and available for handling initial calls.

At this point, additional training is continuing to increase the number of service agents who can handle the more technical aspects of an unemployment claim.

If you visit the OESC website, a chat bot should pop up at the bottom corner of the screen. Agency officials say the bot has increasingly improved its ability to respond to typed questions.