OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is preparing for a new addition this fall.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that the zoo’s giraffe, Julu, is pregnant with her second calf.

The new calf is expected to be born this fall.

Julu, 7, and Demetri, 6, are already parents to Njeri, who is almost 2.

Caretakers say Julu is in good health and her daily routine will not change throughout her pregnancy.

Average gestation for a giraffe calf is 15 months and new calves can stand as tall as 6’0″ at birth. They can also weigh between 100 and 150 pounds.

