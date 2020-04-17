Girl Scout troop donates cookies to Oklahoma first responders

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – A girl scout troop that had to stop selling their cookies due to the COVID-19 pandemic were able to donate the cookies to everyday heroes.

According to the Pauls Valley Police Department, Girl Scout Troop #259 donated their remaining cookies to first responders.

The cookies were divided among the Pauls Valley Police Department, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pauls Valley Fire Department.

“Thanks to these young ladies there are some very happy first responders right now!!!” said the department on Facebook.

