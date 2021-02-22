Girl Scouts come up with innovative ways to sell cookies safely

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you were out grocery shopping Saturday morning at Uptown Grocery, chances are you saw a few young girls in green vests selling Girl Scout cookies.

This year, they’re getting creative with not just contactless payment but contactless cookies.

“It took me about a day to make it,” said Girl Scout Sophie Buchanan.

Girl Scouts across Oklahoma are creating contactless cookie contraptions. Some look like teeter totters, while others look like a carousel.

“You can put your card or your cash in here and then turn it around,” said Girl Scout Addie, who helped create the carousel cookie contraption.

“We built it with dowel rods, PVC pipes… We also took some wood circles and we used drills. My friend Libby loved using the power tools to make it,” said Girl Scout Sydney.

The girls are using STEM learning and entrepreneurship to come up with new and innovative ways to sell cookies safely.

“Girl Scout cookie sales is really something that they look forward to every year. Something that they plan for. Something that they get super excited about and it provides them a sense of normalcy,” said Shannon Evers, CEO Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma.

After having to cut cookie season short in 2020, the Girl Scouts are back at it. Selling cookies to anyone eager to get their hands on a box of Samoas or Tagalongs.

But this year is already bringing challenges.

“Especially with the snow storm, it’s been a lot harder to get out and go door-to-door to hang door hangers. That’s what we’re doing this year instead of knocking on people’s doors,” Sydney said.

“Our sale is down about 50% over where we typically are and that’s devastating,” Evers said.

Even then, these Girl Scouts are putting everything they’ve got into their sales.

“My goal is 1,500. The prize at 1,500 is a cool GoPro camera,” Buchanan said.

“Kids are incredibly resilient, and our girls are no different,” Evers said.

Girl Scout cookie season typically runs from early February to the end of March, lasting eight weeks.