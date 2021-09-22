Give ’em pumpkin to talk about: Halloween celebrations expected to be bigger than ever; Oklahoma communities already preparing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Halloween is expected to be bigger than ever this year, according to a new consumer report, and Oklahoma communities are already getting prepared for the spooky holiday.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, consumer spending on Halloween is expected to reach an all-time high: a whopping $10.14 billion. That’s up from $8.05 billion in 2020.

The National Confectioners Association’s poll shows that 92% of young parents plan to partake in the fun this year and 80% of Americans plan to trick-or-treat.

As for the top three ranking sweet treats, NCA reported the following… Which may or may not be a surprise to some:

Chocolate candy came – first place

Gummy candy – second place

Candy Corn – third place

Since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, many communities are getting ahead of the game by sharing when they are is celebrating. Here’s a couple we know so far:

Edmond – Saturday, October 30

Oklahoma City – Sunday, October 31

When is your community celebrating Halloween? Let us know below!