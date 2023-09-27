OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Participating optometrists across the state will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) fourth annual Giving Sight Day.

Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics this Saturday, September 30, but some locations will participate separately.

Some locations also require appointments while others are first come, first served.

Check the list below carefully to find the right location for you.

Participating clinics in Giving Sight Day include:

Altus

Dr. Michael Geiger & Dr. Seth Geiger @ Geiger Eye Care

Address: 809 E Tamarack Rd, Altus, OK 73521-1231

Phone: 580-482-1756

Appointments will be scheduled during regular business hours.

Appointment required: Call the office at 580-482-1756 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.

Bartlesville

Dr. Jamie Bennett @ Bennett Vision

Address: 401 E Silas, Bartlesville, OK 74003

Phone: 918-336-4068

Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 918-336-4068 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.

Bartlesville

Dr. Jo’el Sturm @ Oklahoma Medical Eye Group

Address: 3400 SE Frank Phillips Blvd #202, Bartlesville, OK 74006

Phone: 918-335-1515

Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 918-335-1515 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.

Bethany

Dr. Mark Privott @ Eye Care Associates of Bethany

Address: 7415 NW 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008

Phone: 405-495-5170

Friday, September 29, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Appointment required: Call or text 405-495-5170 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.

Bristow

Dr. Zeddie Cantrell @ Dr. Cantrell’s Vision Source

Address: 121 E 7th Ave, Bristow, OK 74010

Phone: 918-367-2020

Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Appointment required: Call or text 918-367-2020 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.

Catoosa

Dr. Phillip Ford @ Eyecare of Catoosa Hills

Address: 2036 S Miller Lane, Ste E, Catoosa, OK 74015

Phone: 918-266-3937

Saturday, September 30, from 8 – 11 a.m.

Appointment required: Call 918-266-3937 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.

Cherokee

Dr. Chase Ratzlaff @ Northwest Family Eyecare Solutions

Address: 1504 S Grand Ave, Cherokee, OK 73728

Phone: 580-596-3573

Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

No appointment – First come, first serve

Claremore

Dr. Nathan Kuykendall and Dr. Eric Kuykendall @ Eyecare of Claremore

Address: 221 S Florence Ave, Ste 150, Claremore, OK 74017

Phone: 918-341-2020

Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

No appointment – First come, first serve

Edmond

Dr. Evan Dunn and Jonathan Le @ Omni Eye Center

Address: 1333 W 33rd St, Edmond, OK 73013

Phone: 405-478-4444

Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

No appointment – First come, first serve

Enid

Dr. Heath Stotts @ Stotts Eyecare/Enid Vision Source

Address: 502 West Owen K Garriott, Enid, OK 73701

Phone: 580-233-3599

Friday, September 29, from 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Appointment required: Call or text 580-233-3599 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.

Frederick

Dr. Michael Geiger, Dr. Seth Geiger, Dr. Bryce Geiger and Dr. Madison Rhodes @ Geiger Eye Care

Address: 315 S Main Street, Frederick, OK 73542

Phone: 580-335-2020

Appointments will be scheduled during regular business hours.

Appointment required: Call 580-335-2020 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.

Glenpool

Dr. Kyle Tate and Dr. Brooke Pankhurst @ Insight Eyecare Glenpool

Address: 12140 South Waco Ave, Glenpool, OK 74033

Phone: 918-296-3937

Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

No appointment – First come, first serve.

Jenks

Dr. Haley Baldridge, Dr. Jason Ellen, Dr. Ethan Gerstein and Dr. Brandon Hadel @ Oklahoma Medical Eye Group

Address: 244 South Gateway Place, Jenks, OK 74037

Phone: 918-747-2020

Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 918-747-2020 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.

Lawton

Dr. Chris Swanson @ Complete Eye Care

Address: 4250 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505

Phone: 580-248-0061

Saturday, September 30, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 580-248-0061 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.

Lawton

Dr. Kevin Stieb and Dr. Monique Leong @ Eye Care on Gore

Address: 1415 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505

Phone: 580-355-3036

Friday, September 29, from 1 – 5 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 580-355-3036 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.

McAlester

Dr. Andrea Mazzare @ Mazzare Vision Group dba McAlester Family Eyecare

Address: 211 N 5th St, McAlester, OK 74501

Phone: 918-426-0106

Friday, September 29, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 918-426-0106 during business hours and ask for Raven. Let her know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.

Oklahoma City

Dr. Irene Lam and Rashan Patel @ Bonavision Eye Center

Address: 2815 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Phone: 405-528-8200

Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

No appointment – First come, first serve.

Pryor

Dr. Jessica Livermont @ Eyedeal.Vision

Address: 203 S Adair Street, Ste B, Pryor, OK 74361

Phone: 918-319-2030

Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

No appointment – First come, first serve

Shawnee

Dr. Trevor Conklin @ Shawnee Vision Source

Address: 100 E 45th St, Shawnee, OK 74804

Phone: 405-275-7676

Time to be determined.

Appointment required: Call 405-275-7676 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.

Tahlequah

Dr. Molly Tebow and Dr. Matthew Endres @ Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic

Address: 681 W Choctaw St, Tahlequah, OK 74464

Phone: 918-456-2250

Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged. The office will be open for walk-in appointments as available.

Tahlequah

Dr. Wyatt Williams @ Keys Eye Care

Address: 17900 S Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464

Phone: 918-207-0700

Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged. The office will be open for walk-in appointments as available.

Tuttle

Dr. Crystal Mosteller @ Tuttle Family Eyecare

Address: 206 E Main Street, Tuttle, OK 73089

Phone: 405-381-2244

Friday, September 29, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointment required: Call 405-275-7676 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.