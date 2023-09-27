OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Participating optometrists across the state will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) fourth annual Giving Sight Day.
Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics this Saturday, September 30, but some locations will participate separately.
Some locations also require appointments while others are first come, first served.
Check the list below carefully to find the right location for you.
Participating clinics in Giving Sight Day include:
Altus
Dr. Michael Geiger & Dr. Seth Geiger @ Geiger Eye Care
Address: 809 E Tamarack Rd, Altus, OK 73521-1231
Phone: 580-482-1756
Appointments will be scheduled during regular business hours.
Appointment required: Call the office at 580-482-1756 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.
Bartlesville
Dr. Jamie Bennett @ Bennett Vision
Address: 401 E Silas, Bartlesville, OK 74003
Phone: 918-336-4068
Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 918-336-4068 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Bartlesville
Dr. Jo’el Sturm @ Oklahoma Medical Eye Group
Address: 3400 SE Frank Phillips Blvd #202, Bartlesville, OK 74006
Phone: 918-335-1515
Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 918-335-1515 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Bethany
Dr. Mark Privott @ Eye Care Associates of Bethany
Address: 7415 NW 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008
Phone: 405-495-5170
Friday, September 29, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Appointment required: Call or text 405-495-5170 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.
Bristow
Dr. Zeddie Cantrell @ Dr. Cantrell’s Vision Source
Address: 121 E 7th Ave, Bristow, OK 74010
Phone: 918-367-2020
Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Appointment required: Call or text 918-367-2020 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.
Catoosa
Dr. Phillip Ford @ Eyecare of Catoosa Hills
Address: 2036 S Miller Lane, Ste E, Catoosa, OK 74015
Phone: 918-266-3937
Saturday, September 30, from 8 – 11 a.m.
Appointment required: Call 918-266-3937 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.
Cherokee
Dr. Chase Ratzlaff @ Northwest Family Eyecare Solutions
Address: 1504 S Grand Ave, Cherokee, OK 73728
Phone: 580-596-3573
Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
No appointment – First come, first serve
Claremore
Dr. Nathan Kuykendall and Dr. Eric Kuykendall @ Eyecare of Claremore
Address: 221 S Florence Ave, Ste 150, Claremore, OK 74017
Phone: 918-341-2020
Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
No appointment – First come, first serve
Edmond
Dr. Evan Dunn and Jonathan Le @ Omni Eye Center
Address: 1333 W 33rd St, Edmond, OK 73013
Phone: 405-478-4444
Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
No appointment – First come, first serve
Enid
Dr. Heath Stotts @ Stotts Eyecare/Enid Vision Source
Address: 502 West Owen K Garriott, Enid, OK 73701
Phone: 580-233-3599
Friday, September 29, from 8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Appointment required: Call or text 580-233-3599 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.
Frederick
Dr. Michael Geiger, Dr. Seth Geiger, Dr. Bryce Geiger and Dr. Madison Rhodes @ Geiger Eye Care
Address: 315 S Main Street, Frederick, OK 73542
Phone: 580-335-2020
Appointments will be scheduled during regular business hours.
Appointment required: Call 580-335-2020 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.
Glenpool
Dr. Kyle Tate and Dr. Brooke Pankhurst @ Insight Eyecare Glenpool
Address: 12140 South Waco Ave, Glenpool, OK 74033
Phone: 918-296-3937
Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
No appointment – First come, first serve.
Jenks
Dr. Haley Baldridge, Dr. Jason Ellen, Dr. Ethan Gerstein and Dr. Brandon Hadel @ Oklahoma Medical Eye Group
Address: 244 South Gateway Place, Jenks, OK 74037
Phone: 918-747-2020
Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 918-747-2020 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Lawton
Dr. Chris Swanson @ Complete Eye Care
Address: 4250 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505
Phone: 580-248-0061
Saturday, September 30, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 580-248-0061 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Lawton
Dr. Kevin Stieb and Dr. Monique Leong @ Eye Care on Gore
Address: 1415 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505
Phone: 580-355-3036
Friday, September 29, from 1 – 5 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 580-355-3036 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
McAlester
Dr. Andrea Mazzare @ Mazzare Vision Group dba McAlester Family Eyecare
Address: 211 N 5th St, McAlester, OK 74501
Phone: 918-426-0106
Friday, September 29, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 918-426-0106 during business hours and ask for Raven. Let her know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Oklahoma City
Dr. Irene Lam and Rashan Patel @ Bonavision Eye Center
Address: 2815 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Phone: 405-528-8200
Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
No appointment – First come, first serve.
Pryor
Dr. Jessica Livermont @ Eyedeal.Vision
Address: 203 S Adair Street, Ste B, Pryor, OK 74361
Phone: 918-319-2030
Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
No appointment – First come, first serve
Shawnee
Dr. Trevor Conklin @ Shawnee Vision Source
Address: 100 E 45th St, Shawnee, OK 74804
Phone: 405-275-7676
Time to be determined.
Appointment required: Call 405-275-7676 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Tahlequah
Dr. Molly Tebow and Dr. Matthew Endres @ Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic
Address: 681 W Choctaw St, Tahlequah, OK 74464
Phone: 918-456-2250
Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged. The office will be open for walk-in appointments as available.
Tahlequah
Dr. Wyatt Williams @ Keys Eye Care
Address: 17900 S Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464
Phone: 918-207-0700
Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Appointments are encouraged. The office will be open for walk-in appointments as available.
Tuttle
Dr. Crystal Mosteller @ Tuttle Family Eyecare
Address: 206 E Main Street, Tuttle, OK 73089
Phone: 405-381-2244
Friday, September 29, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Appointment required: Call 405-275-7676 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.