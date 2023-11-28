OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “Giving Tuesday” encourages people around the world to help out and give back after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Calm Waters CEO Erin Engelke and Executive Director of Possibilities, Inc. Byron Jackson joined KFOR’s Austin Breasette on Giving Tuesday to explain why the day is so important.

“A lot of people don’t realize there are nearly 22,000 nonprofits in the state of Oklahoma,” said Engelke. “We do a lot of good in this state. There’s a lot of need, but there’s also a lot of good to be done.”

Engelke describes Giving Tuesday as a “beautiful day” to be able to focus on the importance of the work nonprofits do on a daily basis.

“Giving Tuesday is actually, it’s a time for us to really give thanks for what we have.” added Jackson.

Both Engleke and Jackson stress the significance of the community’s involvement. They encourage community members to recognize their own interests and find nonprofits that correlate with them.

“If it’s helping kids or animals or whatever it is, like, find your passion and then really invest time and energy and your resources into that agency,” said Engelke.

Even if the gesture is small, giving back to someone else on Giving Tuesday can make a big difference.

To learn more, visit GivingTuesday.org.