Giving Tuesday: Oklahoma businesses give back to Oklahomans in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a day dedicated to donating, and some Oklahoma businesses are giving time, money, and resources to help those in need in the Sooner State.

AAA

Through December 12, AAA Oklahoma will be ‘Giving, Sharing and Doing’.

Associates in Tulsa and Oklahoma City will volunteer at local food banks during the campaign.

AAA will also provide a 75% match to all associates’ monetary donations to United Way and donate to Feeding America for achieving their volunteering and random acts of kindness goals, potentially providing more than 200,000 meals.

“AAA has had a long tradition of engagement in the communities we serve and Giving Tuesday represents a timely opportunity to promote our purpose-driven culture, which includes local engagement,” says Tom Wiedemann, AAA Club Alliance CEO. “The ‘Giving, Sharing and Doing’ campaign encourages Associates to engage in whatever way works best for them.”

Throughout the campaign, AAA Members can make monetary donations at AAA Oklahoma stores to benefit United Way, and AAA will match those donations up to a total of $2,000.

Tulsa’s Cherry Street AAA store will also host a toy drive on Saturday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to noon.

APMEX

APMEX is celebrating 10 years of partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma by donating $250,000 to the Regional Food Bank.

The company’s founder struggled with hunger growing up, making this decade-long partnership a personal one for APMEX.

“This is an issue near and dear to APMEX, as our company founder struggled with hunger growing up,” said APMEX CEO Ken Lewis. “It’s personal to our company, and our founder’s vision drives our support of the Regional Food Bank and our commitment to feeding hungry Oklahomans.”

All gifts made to the Regional Food Bank’s Holiday Match through Jan. 15 will be matched up to $500,000. Visit rfbo.org/give to contribute to the Holiday Match.

Goodwill

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma donated more than 600 gently-used coats from its stores to the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner.

“We wanted to flip the idea of Giving Tuesday by giving back to our wonderful partners in the community. When you donate to Goodwill, please know your donation goes far beyond our stores. They go toward helping transform people’s lives through the power of work, and in this case, to another community nonprofit serving those in need,” Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma President and CEO Jim Priest said.

For any interested in joining Goodwill’s giving to Red Andrews Christmas Dinner this Giving Tuesday, toys and coats may be dropped off for the Christmas Eve event at several locations around Oklahoma City that can be found at redandrewsdinner.org/donate.

“I have learned that parents will sacrifice having a warm coat to provide food and shelter for their families. This donation from Goodwill will make a huge impact on the lives of so many people. Please support Goodwill they are making a difference in our community every day,” Red Andrews Christmas Dinner Secretary and Treasurer Mary Blankenship-Pointer said.

Love’s

Love’s Travel Stops donated $25,000 to Positive Tomorrows, Oklahoma’s only school for children experiencing homelessness.

“Positive Tomorrows is one of our favorite organizations to give back to because it helps kids in the community who need it most,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “The school is one of our employees’ favorite places to visit during Love’s annual Share the Love event, so it makes sense that they chose this organization for Giving Tuesday.”

This year’s Giving Tuesday donation recipient was voted on by Love’s corporate employees in Oklahoma City.

Macy’s

For every letter sent to Santa online at macys.com/believe or dropped off in Macy’s stores, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.

During National Believe Week, from Sunday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 4, Macy’s has pledged $2 for each letter collected (taking the existing $1 million campaign goal to $2 million).

“Each holiday season, we are awed by the outpouring of support from our customers and colleagues who write their letters to Santa and help us raise millions of dollars for our friends at Make-A-Wish,“ Sam Di Scipio, Macy’s senior director of corporate communications, giving and volunteerism. “Through Macy’s Believe campaign, we can grant wishes that renew hope and transform the lives of children battling critical illnesses.”

In celebration of National Believe Week, Macy’s stores, Make-A-Wish chapters and community partners across the country will host letter-writing parties and encourage letter drop-offs.