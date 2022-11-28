OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a weekend of shopping deals, many set aside time on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to give back to organizations helping those most in need this holiday season.

Here are a few local charities that are working to care for fellow Oklahomans on this Giving Tuesday:

Calm Waters

Calm Waters Center for Children and Families helps Oklahomans navigate their journeys through grief.

Calm Waters recently opened its new HJ and Anne Meyer Counseling Clinic.

Find out how to donate or volunteer on the Calm Waters website.

Homeless Alliance

The Homeless Alliance works to end the cycle of homelessness in Oklahoma.

Last year, the Homeless Alliance helped 858 people end their homelessness in Oklahoma City.

You can find their most urgent needs as well as where to drop off donations on the Homeless Alliance website.

KFOR’s In Your Corner team has joined up with Citizens Caring for Children, Oklahoma DHS and Holiday Hope to help foster families around the Sooner State fulfill their foster child’s Christmas lists.

To donate to the cause, click here.

To buy individual wish lists items on Amazon, click here.

Macy’s

For every letter sent to Santa online at macys.com/believe or dropped off in Macy’s stores, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare’s mission is to promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of pets and people in OKC.

Currently, the shelter is overcapacity for unhoused dogs.

Even if you aren’t in the market for a new family member, there are many other ways to help the shelter continue to save animals in OKC.

Find out how you can help here.

Oklahoma Pork Council

Each holiday season, from Giving Tuesday until Christmas, pig farmers come together to participate in the Give-A-Ham challenge – and you’re invited to join!

Simply donate a ham or pork product to a local family, shelter, church, food pantry or charitable organization and challenge your friends to #GiveAHam on social media.

Learn more about the social media challenge on the Oklahoma Pork Council website.

Positive Tomorrows

Positive Tomorrows is Oklahoma’s only school for children experiencing homelessness.

Whether through donations or volunteering, you can find ways to help on the Positive Tomorrows website.

A Christmas Day tradition since 1947, the Red Andrews Christmas Dinner provides toys, warm meals and coats to Oklahoma families each year.

You can volunteer to sort donations, hand out the supplies or simply donate toys, coats and ingredients on the Red Andrews website.

Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma

The USDA says Oklahoma is the fourth hungriest state in the United States.

According to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, every dollar donated helps the nonprofit provide four meals for Oklahomans living with hunger.

You can donate or volunteer on the food bank’s website.

The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma’s annual Red Kettle Bell and Angel Tree campaigns are already underway!

You can find an Angel Tree near you on the Central Oklahoma Angel Tree website.

You can also adopt an angel, donate, and volunteer for bell ringing online.

Sisu Youth Services

Sisu Youth Services works with unhoused and at-risk youth to connect them to emergency support services at every level of care.

You can help young Oklahomans in crisis through a variety of Sisu programs.

Learn more online.

The Warmth 4 Winter mission is simple: keeping Oklahomans warm in the cold.

Giving is easy, simply round up your new or gently worn coats for drop off at News 4 or the Salvation Army Headquarters.