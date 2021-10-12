Global Market opens its doors for early holiday shopping

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -If you are looking for unique gifts for your loved ones this holiday season, you won’t want to miss PAMBE Ghana’s Global Market.

Last year, the market wasn’t able to open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be able to re-open our in-person shop, and also to have the chance to tap into the energy of this great neighborhood,” said market manager Sara Braden.

PAMBE Ghana’s Global Market specializes in fair trade items from around the world, which are made by artisans who are paid fair, living wages for their work.

Shoppers can browse through a variety of items from countries on almost every continent. There will be baskets from Africa, felted wool from Nepal, scarves from Guatemala, carved bowls from Indonesia, and even metal goods from Haiti.

“Our variety makes it easy to find something for every age and interest,” Braden said.

The market opens on Oct. 14 at 2420 N. Robinson, just north of 23rd St. It will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 24.

Proceeds from the market support the La’Angum Learning Center, which provides basic pre-K through 6th grade education for children in remote villages of Ghana.