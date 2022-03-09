PRYOR, Okla. (KFOR) – New technology and jobs are coming to Oklahoma after a big tech company announced Wednesday the planting of roots in the northeast part of the state.

A global business that provides cloud technology and the infrastructure for the mining of cryptocurrencies is setting up shop in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Northern Data AG says it will now build its North Operational Headquarters and data center at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

Courtesy: Northern Data

“The initial investment that we’re announcing is $270 million and 150 jobs – and these are high paying jobs, close to $100,000-plus per year,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “This is a high-tech industry.”

Northern Data AG is a German tech company that provides infrastructure to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

“But after one to two years of development, we realized we could use the computer capacity for way more than just mining digital assets,” said Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO and Founder of Northern Data AG. “We are generating to build a competitive cloud platform to serve the industry needs of the future.”

Northern Data hopes to eventually double the initial amount of jobs – and prepare Oklahomans to fill them by partnering with nearby universities.

“Being able to tap into those schools, being a partner with them, being able to work with them both as a client, but equally as a job center is top a book for us, top of mind,” Thillainathan said.

Recently, Northeast Oklahoma has seen more expansion and investment – leaving other parts of the state wondering why.

“It’s a great question,” Stitt said. “We’ve got a huge asset in the Mid-America Industrial Park and so we are looking at more of those shovel-ready sites all across Oklahoma.”

Northern Data will purchase 250 megawatts of power from Grand River Dam Authority.

The 100-acre campus is expected to be operational within the next two years.