GoFundMe accounts set up for runners from Moore High School

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – As the community in Moore is still coming to terms with a horrific crash that claimed the lives of two high school students, many are now trying to do their part to help the families of the victims.

On Monday, a 57-year-old man drove his truck into a group of cross country runners from Moore High School.

Rachel Freeman died just feet away from the school after being hit.

Rachel Freeman was kiled in an auto-ped accident in Moore

“She was someone who strived to be her best, but then she was someone who supported her teammates, and she was also engaged in her community,” Rob Morris, who produced an athlete of the week piece on Freeman for Moore Monthly, said.

Officials say Yuridia Martinez, a sophomore, also died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Yuridia Martinez is the second student killed in the auto-ped

Two of the other runners, Shiloh Hutchinson and Joseph White, have both been released from the hospital.

Kolby Crum, however, is still in critical condition.

A spokesperson for Crum’s family said Kolby had some swelling in his brain on Thursday, and there haven’t been any significant changes in the past 24 hours.

Families of the victims have set up GoFundMe pages to help pay for funeral expenses, and medical bills. GoFundMes have been set up for Freeman, Martinez, Crum, and White.

The driver of the truck, 57-year-old Max Townsend, remains in jail without bond. He is facing six counts of leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of manslaughter.

Police believe he was under the influence of something at the time of the crash, but that has not been confirmed at this time.