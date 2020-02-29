GoFundMe page created to raise medical expense money for Seminole boy viciously attacked by dogs

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A GoFundMe account has been established to raise money for a Seminole boy who suffered massive, severe wounds when he was viciously attacked by two dogs.

Eathen Reizer, an 11-year-old fifth grader, is covered in bandages at the University of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital. Eathen was taken to the hospital after two dogs tore into him, inflicting bone-deep gashes.

Reizer was riding his bike to a friend’s house Sunday afternoon, when two Shepard mixes charged him, pulled him down from the bike and began their brutal attack.

Now, a group of local heroes have set up this GoFundMe page – https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-eathen-reizer – to help pay for Eathen’s medical expenses.

“The Seminole Firefighter’s Association Local 2581 would like to ask our community to join us in supporting a local young man recently affected by a horrific incident,” the GoFundMe page stages. “We were privileged to meet him, however, under horrible circumstances, he showed incredible toughness and character.”

When the attack happened, dogs first went for Eathen’s legs, then started for his neck. He survived the attack by rubbing his own blood in the eyes of one of the dogs, thinking it would cause the dog to be attacked by the other dog.

While the dogs were distracted, Eathen dragged himself to the front porch of a nearby home. A neighbor called 9-1-1.

Eathen’s wounds were so deep, his tendons and bones were visible, his mom, Kristin Reizer, told News 4.

Medics rushed Eathen to OU Medical Center. Upon arrival, the fifth grader asked a medic, “How’d I do?”

“Eathen has affected us in the short time we have known him and we would like to start this fundraiser to help with upcoming medical expenses,” the GoFundMe page states. “Eathen is likely to be in the hospital for over a month, and will have multiple surgeries to repair his body.”

Several surgeries are ahead for Eathen. Doctors believed Eathen would have a 50-50 chance of keeping his deeply wounded arm. News 4 has learned that Eathen will not lose his arm, but he lost a significant amount of arm muscle during the attack.

The medical expenses will no doubt be steep.

The firefighters are calling on Seminole community members to help Eathen.

“Seminole always supports us so we are confident that you will support our new friend Eathen.”

The below video is a story that News 4 Reporter Peyton Yager did on Eathen’s recovery. Please be aware that the story features graphic images.

