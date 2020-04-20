Gold’s Gym announces closure of three Oklahoma locations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although many non-essential businesses are closed throughout the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials with one popular gym say the closure will be permanent at a few Oklahoma locations.

On Monday, Gold’s Gym announced that it would be permanently closing 30 company-owned gyms.

“Gold’s Gym has been the world’s trusted fitness authority for more than 50 years, and we’re absolutely not going anywhere. While the COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to permanently close about 30 gyms, we know that we will emerge from this stronger and ready to grow. This decision affects only company-owned gyms, mainly in our St. Louis, Alabama and Colorado Springs markets, and does not have an impact on any of our franchise-owned gyms. Our focus is and always will be on our members in nearly 700 gyms in 29 countries around the world, and we look forward to welcoming you back as soon as it is safe for our members, team members and communities,” the company posted on Facebook.

According to Business Insider, three locations in Oklahoma are closing:

1409 E. Danforth Rd. in Edmond

1000 Alameda St. in Norman

2117 N.W. 23rd St. in Oklahoma City.

“As our global community continues to navigate the impact of COVID-19, today this includes sharing the news that we have made the difficult decision to permanently close about 30 company-owned gyms across the United States, including this location. Our focus is and always will be on our members and we will be emailing you with updates on what this means for your membership, pre-paid dues and services soon. This includes seamlessly transferring your membership to another nearby Gold’s Gym location where possible, or working to find ways to help you continue your fitness journey in situations where a physical Gold’s Gym location will no longer be available in your market,” a message on their Facebook page read.