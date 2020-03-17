Gold’s Gyms close due to coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gold’s Gym officials are closing their doors across the country during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The gyms closed Monday evening and will be closed until March 31.

“This is not a business decision but a humanity decision,” said Gold’s Gym CEO and President Adam Zeitsiff. “We want to protect our community and people of all ages by doing what we can to flatten the disease’s curve. To fight this virus, we have to stand firm with everyone who is working to contain the spread. We are truly stronger together.”

In the meantime, Gold’s Gym is offering free digital fitness classes online.