Goltry woman dies in crash in Alfalfa County

ALFALA, Okla. (KFOR) – A Goltry, Okla., woman died in a vehicle crash in Alfalfa County on Wednesday.

Brandy Dawn Anderson, 27, died at the scene of the crash on Bryan Road, less than a mile west of Oklahoma Highway 45, and approximately 2.5 miles south of Goltry, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Anderson was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado west on Bryan Road when, at approximately 12:20 a.m., she lost control of the vehicle, which then went into a broad slide and overturned, according to the news release.

She was ejected during the crash and the Chevy overturned on top of her, pinning her for 20 minutes, the news release states.

Members of the Goltry Fire Department extricated Anderson’s body from beneath the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is listed as “excessive speed for road conditions.” The road was described as a dirt road.

Anderson was not wearing her seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.

