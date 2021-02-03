Good 4 Your Money: Author shares her strategies for saving money

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Many folks across Oklahoma know what it is to struggle, to make ends meet. Those day to day challenges have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most Oklahomans are no doubt trying to figure out how to stretch a buck and perhaps even put money away. But the cost of living, the cost of putting food on the table most certainly makes the prospect of saving money a tough bargain.

We could all use some sound suggestions on how to stretch our food budgets, avoid debt and plan for the future.

Author and budgeting expert Jeanette Pavini joined KFOR via Skype to share tips from her new book, ‘The Joy of Saving’.

Those tips from Jeanette are featured in the above video.

Jeanette’s book is available on Amazon.