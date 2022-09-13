EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond Police Department K9 is retiring after a successful career of detecting drugs and helping apprehend criminals.

Kor was recognized last night at Edmond City Council, along with his handler, Sgt. Hussey, for his seven years with EPD.





Photos courtesy: Edmond Police Department

Edmond officials say Kor joined the force in 2015 and is responsible for over 500 arrests due to his narcotic detection alerts alone!

“In his retirement, he will continue to live with Sgt. Hussey and his family — He just won’t be going to work with dad anymore!” said Edmond Police Department in a post.

Kor is the second K9 to retire from the EPD this year.