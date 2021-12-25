Good food, togetherness offered during free Christmas Day Community Dinner in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman community members are coming together on this Christmas Day to provide good food and good company.

The free Christmas Day Community Dinner is being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Norman High School Cafeteria, 911 W. Main St.

The dinner is an annual tradition and serves a truly great purpose: “No one should be alone.”

Bob Magarian, the founder of the dinner, and a group of around 200 volunteers are hard at work, getting everything ready for a dinner that provides traditional Christmas food, toys and warm clothing.

Magarian said God blessed him with divine inspiration in 1985, giving him the idea for the dinner.

Christmas Day Community Dinner going on in Norman.

He had a new special purpose: organizing a community dinner and offering a good holiday to folks who usually miss out on the comforts of Christmas.

“I didn’t think I could. I was told by Norman agencies that we didn’t need it. The Holy Ghost pushed me, even though I didn’t want to,” he said.

Magarian hosted his first Christmas Day Community Dinner in 1987, feeding only 24 people.

Upward of 2,000 people are expected to be served today during the dinner.

The dinner is for the needy and anyone who wants to join in on the community Christmas spirit.

University students, faculty, the elderly and families of all ages have become reliable dinner guests..

Food deliveries and carryout services are offered and expanded this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Face masks will be provided during the dinner but not required.

Magarian hopes community members from all backgrounds and income levels show up to partake in the Christmas cuisine and closeness.

“The emphasis [is on] dinner for everyone.”