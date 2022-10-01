EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Days after KFOR aired a story about a family in Edmond who lost $17,000 in tools after they were stolen from their truck, several Oklahomans called our station asking what they could do to help.

The family received an outpouring of support from complete strangers. Katie Tassone and Sean Keith own a small electrician business called Keith’s All-American Electric. Keith stopped by his home last week after dropping his kids off at school because he left his cell phone at home. While he ran inside, someone took the tools from the back of his pickup truck in his driveway.

We aired the story on September 21st and the station’s phone started ringing.



“I had no idea it was going to turn into this,” said Tassone, “The response has been insane.”

We shared emails with the couple; one from a woman named Phyllis. They set up a time to meet.



“We sat in her living room and just chatted it up and she goes ‘well let’s go out to the shop,” said Tassone.

She gave the couple a pair of power tools they could use so they could help keep their business up and running.

Then there was Becky.



“Oh, I love Miss Becky,” said Tassone.

Becky hired their small business to do electrical work at her home.

Another Good Samaritan reached out to the family on Facebook. He was a small business owner himself and offered to loan the family his extra tools. It was a carload full of tools and supplies.

“My heart just bursts with thankfulness,” said Tassone.

These were life-changing gestures by complete strangers, at a moment when the family was not sure how to put their life back together.

Keith and Tassone said had it not been for KFOR sharing their story, they would’ve lost work, been unable to pay bills, and put food on the table for their kids.

“Thank you so much for all that you’ve done and that you continue to do. We appreciate you so much.”

Keith’s All-American Electric now has so much work coming in that Keith said his company would have to work seven days a week just to keep up.