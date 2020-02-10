Good Samaritans help Oklahoma City police officer make arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer was able to make an arrest thanks to some help from two Good Samaritans.

On Jan. 8, an officer received a call about an individual crawling in the grass with a cigarette lighter.

The officer responded to the scene near SW 44th and Portland and found the man, identified by police as 22-year-old Austin Lewis.

According to a police report, Lewis ran across the street when he saw the officer.

The officer asked Lewis to stop and he complied. The officer told Lewis he had to check him for weapons after Lewis was told to remove his hand out of his pocket, and he complied.

As the officer placed Lewis’ hands behind his back, he allegedly began to stiffen his muscles and attempted to pull away, asking why he was being arrested.

The officer reportedly told him he was not under arrest and was placing him in handcuffs for their safety.

That’s when Lewis allegedly put his hand in his back pocket and was given orders to lay on his stomach on the ground.

Lewis refused and the officer put his right leg on top of Lewis.

That’s when two Good Samaritans stopped and asked the officer if help was needed. One of the Good Samaritans laid on Lewis’ legs, telling him to stop resisting, while the other tried to roll Lewis onto his stomach.

Another officer responded to the scene and Lewis was arrested for obstructing an officer.