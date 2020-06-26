Goodwill hoping to house 100+ homeless Oklahoma veterans in 30 days with CARES Funding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Goodwill is working to find more than 100 homeless Oklahoma veterans homes in 30 days.

This campaign is made possible by an $830,000 supplemental grant as part of COVID-19 CARES Funding.

It comes at a time when the percentage of unemployed veterans has spiked from 4.1% to 13.3%.

“Came down here to be with my daughter, ended up being homeless, actually ended up staying out of my car,” said Justin Nolan, who served in Afghanistan.

Nolan found himself in a position far too familiar to many veterans, especially as unemployment numbers rise during the pandemic.

“I’m used to filling out a piece of paper and speaking face-to-face, and I’m computer illiterate so it presented a problem,” said Bryan Young, a U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran.

But that’s where Goodwill steps in with the Supportive Services for Veterans Program.

It’s now even more ready to assist with the $830,000 in COVID-19 CARES Funding.

The first step is getting them a hotel room.

“We are currently, with the CARES act money we received, able to pay the hotel bills,” said Tanya Howard, Veterans’ Services Outreach Manager at Goodwill. “We’re providing food deliveries to them so they don’t get hungry. The hotels have typically agreed to provide laundry services to them as well.”

Next, Goodwill is helping them find a home.

“We provide an ample amount of resources such as rent and utilities but we also assist with childcare,” said Brondalyn Coleman, Goodwill Director of Supportive Services for Veteran Families. “We’ve also been able to help with educational resources and employment support.”

“We provide case management that helps provide them with jobs that will consider some of their barriers to employment,” Howard said.

Nolan was able to secure a job as a maintenance technician with Goodwill.

Most importantly, his little girl now has a safe place to grow.

“Now we’ve got our baby gate and she has her own little area she can play and destroy and make messes,” said Nolan.

If you or someone you know needs help through this program, you can call (405)278-7100. Services are provided for free to veterans and their families in Canadian, Logan, Seminole, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.

For more information, you can call call (405) 278-7100 or visit this website.

