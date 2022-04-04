OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, a local nonprofit organization is hosting a career fair to help Oklahomans find a job.
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, April 7.
From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Oklahomans are encouraged to stop by the Downtown Oklahoma City Headquarters to apply for a new job.
The local and national businesses attending the career fair include:
- ABM Facility Management
- Global Premier Staffing
- Goodwill Retail, Janitorial, Security
- Nortek
- OU Health Sciences Center
- OK Department of Corrections
- OnCue
- OTC Marketing
- Paycom Center
- YWCA.
The event is open to the public and RSVP is not required.
Organizers say there is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should come in business-professional attire.