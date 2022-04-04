OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, a local nonprofit organization is hosting a career fair to help Oklahomans find a job.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, April 7.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Oklahomans are encouraged to stop by the Downtown Oklahoma City Headquarters to apply for a new job.

The local and national businesses attending the career fair include:

ABM Facility Management

Global Premier Staffing

Goodwill Retail, Janitorial, Security

Nortek

OU Health Sciences Center

OK Department of Corrections

OnCue

OTC Marketing

Paycom Center

YWCA.

The event is open to the public and RSVP is not required.

Organizers say there is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should come in business-professional attire.