OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, a local nonprofit organization is hosting a career fair to help Oklahomans find a job.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, April 7.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Oklahomans are encouraged to stop by the Downtown Oklahoma City Headquarters to apply for a new job.

The local and national businesses attending the career fair include:

  • ABM Facility Management
  • Global Premier Staffing
  • Goodwill Retail, Janitorial, Security
  • Nortek
  • OU Health Sciences Center
  • OK Department of Corrections
  • OnCue
  • OTC Marketing
  • Paycom Center
  • YWCA.

The event is open to the public and RSVP is not required.

Organizers say there is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should come in business-professional attire.