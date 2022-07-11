OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, Goodwill Industries is hosting a local career fair.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, July 14 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the downtown Oklahoma City headquarters.

Organizers say the local and national businesses in attendance include:

Aimbridge Hospitality

Braum’s

Center for Employment Opportunities

Force Personnel

Goodwill Retail, Janitorial & Security

Hertz

Love’s

Nortek

OKC Housing Authority

OnCue

OTC Marketing

Price Companies

Smith Staffing.

The event is open to the public and no RSVP is required.

Organizers say there is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should arrive in business attire.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma’s headquarters is located at 316 S. Blackwelder Ave. in Oklahoma City.

For more information, click here.