Goodwill hosting two resource events for Oklahoma veterans experiencing homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Goodwill is hosting two free events in an effort to help Oklahoma veterans who are experiencing homelessness and their families the opportunity to learn more about the services that will help them get back on their feet.

On July 7 and July 28, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma will host two Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) Stand Down Events.

“This year has been challenging for everyone and Oklahoma’s most vulnerable populations have been hit the hardest by these unprecedented circumstances,” Goodwill President and CEO Jim Priest said. “The Stand Down Events allow veterans who are experiencing homelessness and their families the opportunity to learn more about the services that will help them get back on their feet at no cost.”

The Stand Down refers to a grassroots, community-based intervention program designed to help the veterans on any given night “combat” life on the streets. According to the 2019 Point In Time count, veterans make up 10 percent of the homeless population in Oklahoma. SSVF has been able to service more than 1,200 veterans experiencing homelessness in the last three years. During the event, veterans will have access to resources that they may not otherwise have the opportunity to obtain.

“Goodwill recently announced a goal of housing 100 veterans in 30 days as part of a $830,000 grant received from COVID-19 CARES Funding,” Goodwill Director of Supportive Services for Veteran Families Brondalyn Coleman said. “With this grant, veterans will have an even greater opportunity to connect with the free services available at events like the Stand Down Events, online or by phone.”

Services provided at the Stand Down Event include:

SSVF Enrollment

On-site Eligibility Screening

Same-day Placement (Emergency Housing)

Housing Authority Representative

Hud VASH Representative

Goodwill Industries Job Connection Center

SNAP Assistance

Legal Aid Service of Oklahoma

The Stand Down Events will be held at two locations in the Oklahoma City metro area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event on Tuesday, July 7 will be held at Goodwill’s main office at 316 S. Blackwelder Ave. and the Tuesday, July 28 event will be held at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at 4000 Thunderbird St. in Norman.

Services are available at no cost to veterans and their families in Canadian, Logan, Seminole, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.

