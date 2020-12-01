Goodwill Industries flips Giving Tuesday to give back to Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many Americans focus on supporting non-profits during Giving Tuesday, a popular organization is also working to provide for sick children.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is giving back to The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital by donating 150 books in excellent condition.

“Instead of focusing this year’s Giving Tuesday efforts on our own campaign for donations, we’ve decided to give back after the turbulent year all nonprofits, and Oklahomans as a whole, have experienced,” Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma CEO Jim Priest said. “We’re flipping the idea of Giving Tuesday for our nonprofit and are proud to be able to give back to Oklahoma children in need thanks to the generous donations of our donors and shoppers.”

Goodwill Industries book donation

The donated books will benefit the ‘Reach Out and Read’ program at the Children’s Center.

“Reading is a critical part of the love and care we are able to provide our patients and their families. Books help us reach our educational and rehabilitation treatment goals. We are so grateful for Goodwill and their employees who so generously give to others in need. This book donation will help transform lives through the power of reading,” Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital CEO Nico Gomez said.

This Giving Tuesday, remember that your donations may qualify as part of the CARES Act on charitable giving which was designed to help increase tax incentives to stimulate philanthropy for nonprofits facing hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Goodwill, we believe that if we invest in one another, good will come,” Priest added.

