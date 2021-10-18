Goodwill Industries hosting career fair with dozens of employers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are in need of a new career, several large organizations are coming together for a career fair later this week.
Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at its Goodwill Job Connection Center in downtown Oklahoma City.
Some of the companies participating in the job fair include:
- Allied Security – Armed and unarmed security guards
- City of Oklahoma City- Dozens of roles ranging from administrative to law enforcement
- Courtesy Transport LLC – Non-CDL delivery drivers
- Department of Corrections – Correctional offices, nursing staff, probation/parole officers, janitorial.
- Epworth Villa- Several roles including nursing, administrative and culinary positions
- Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma – Security, janitorial, shift leader, store associate, driver, donation center attendant
- Hertz Call Center – Customer service
- Homeland stores- Cashiers and other various grocery store positions
- Locke Supply Company- Warehouse associates, branch associates, drivers
- Nortek – Assemblers
- Paycom Center – Guest relations, concessions, warehouse, operations, administration, and more.
- Smith Staffing – Janitorial, cooks, clerical, order pickers, general labor.
- Tinker AFB Exchange- Retail and food service.
Organizers say there is a chance that participants will be interviewed on the spot for jobs, so job seekers should come in business-professional attire.
Masks are encouraged.
For more information, visit the event’s website.