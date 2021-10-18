Goodwill Industries hosting career fair with dozens of employers

FILE – In this Saturday, May 16, 2020, file photo, Glen Buhlmann, lower left, fills out a job application during a walk- and drive-up job fair in Seattle for clothing maker Outdoor Research’s new line of face masks and other personal protection equipment the company has started manufacturing due to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. employers likely rehired several million more workers in June, thereby reducing a Depression-level unemployment rate, but the most up-to-date data suggests that a resurgent coronavirus will limit further gains. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are in need of a new career, several large organizations are coming together for a career fair later this week.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a career fair on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at its Goodwill Job Connection Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

Some of the companies participating in the job fair include:

Allied Security – Armed and unarmed security guards

City of Oklahoma City- Dozens of roles ranging from administrative to law enforcement

Courtesy Transport LLC – Non-CDL delivery drivers

Department of Corrections – Correctional offices, nursing staff, probation/parole officers, janitorial.

Epworth Villa- Several roles including nursing, administrative and culinary positions

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma – Security, janitorial, shift leader, store associate, driver, donation center attendant

Hertz Call Center – Customer service

Homeland stores- Cashiers and other various grocery store positions

Locke Supply Company- Warehouse associates, branch associates, drivers

Nortek – Assemblers

Paycom Center – Guest relations, concessions, warehouse, operations, administration, and more.

Smith Staffing – Janitorial, cooks, clerical, order pickers, general labor.

Tinker AFB Exchange- Retail and food service.

Organizers say there is a chance that participants will be interviewed on the spot for jobs, so job seekers should come in business-professional attire.

Masks are encouraged.

For more information, visit the event’s website.