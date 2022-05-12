OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Virtual reality is helping Oklahomans in need of work train for an industry in need of employees.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma has opened the only virtual reality forklift training program of its kind in the state.





Courtesy: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma

The training center offers classes and programs that use virtual reality for the forklift training as well as job interviewing skills.

Goodwill is currently seeing Afghan refugees come in for training.

“We’re really trying to get out there in the community and find those jobs that are open because we know that there are more than 500 forklift driver positions open in the Oklahoma City area,” said Lacey Lett, Director of Communications at Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma. “It’s really fun, immersive and engaging but there’s a real purpose behind it.”

They’ve also worked with Jesus House, Pivot, and City Rescue Mission.

Forklift operators can make anywhere from $15 to $18 an hour.

Head to Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma’s website if you’d like to learn more about this training