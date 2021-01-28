Goodwill Industries partnering with other business to host job fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Goodwill Industries hosts a job fair during these tough times to help connect Oklahomans to job opportunities.

Goodwill has openings in the warehouse and retail areas.

Also on hand will be recruiters from Dolese Bros. co, Sodexo, Jiffy Lube, and Dale Rogers Training Center.

Attendees should come prepared for an interview as some will take place on-site.

Many of the jobs will also be felony-friendly so those looking for a second-chance will have opportunity to find a new job too.

The job fair will take place on Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Goodwill Job Connection Center in downtown Oklahoma City located at 316 S. Blackwelder Avenue Okc, Ok 73108

Face masks are required and they will be following all social distancing guidelines.

