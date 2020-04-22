Goodwill Industries requests donations to continue disadvantaged adult employment programs impacted by coronavirus crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is in need of donations to continue their disadvantaged adult employment programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis has caused Goodwill stores and donation centers to close, which resulted in over 650 employees being furloughed, according to a Goodwill Industries news release.

“The revenue from our stores supplies 85% of the income we need to fund our mission. That mission – helping people overcome challenges to employment – is more critical now than ever. We need help so we can help others,” said Jim Priest, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma employs adults who cannot find work because of developmental challenges or life circumstances, and helps those individuals gain skills and independence and earn wages, according to the news release.

“Although retail stores will reopen as soon as possible, mission-critical funding is needed today. Donations can be made online at www.okgoodwill.org/donate. All money donated stays in Oklahoma,” the news release states.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma has locations in Oklahoma City, Norman, Stillwater, Shawnee, Ardmore and Ada, and is “vital for seniors, veterans and single parents,” the news release states.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage