PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Oklahoma community will now have another place to shop.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new Ponca City location.

The event will be held on Thursday, May 4.

During the grand opening celebration, the first 100 people through the door will receive 10% off, which is valid all day.

Also, the first 40 customers will receive goodie bags.

The new store is located at 2808 N. 14th St. in Ponca City.

This will be the first-ever store location for Ponca City and its surrounding communities.