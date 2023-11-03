OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma has received a grant to help Oklahomans find employment.

According to Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma, the $10,000 grant from Express Employment International will assist youth, veterans and formerly incarceration Oklahomans through Goodwill’s Employment Preparation Programs.

“We are excited to receive this generous grant from Express Employment International,” Goodwill Vice President of Community Engagement, Melissa Richey said. “This will allow us to help more Oklahomans earn and keep meaningful employment breaking the cycle of poverty.”

Officials say participants in the program start with an Employment Essentials course that teaches basic computer skills, resume prep, interview skills, workplace professionalism and money management. Participants can then look for employment or complete a micro-credentialing certification course.

“These classes support the individual by helping them work through personal challenges, explore their environment, and gain life skills. Goodwill provides a safe, holistic experience with no out-of-pocket costs, as well as access to future programming for in-demand jobs.” said Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma.

According to officials, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is frequently searching for people with military background for security officer positions and janitorial services.

For more information about Goodwill’s Employment Preparation Programs, visit okgoodwill.org.