Goodwill receives $830K grant to help Oklahoma veterans and their families experiencing homelessness

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma recently received an $830,000 supplemental grant as part of the COVID-19 CARES Funding to assist veterans experiencing homelessness and their families in central Oklahoma.

“With the COVID-19 outbreak, we have seen a significant increase in the percentage of unemployed veterans spiking from 4.1 percent to 13.3 percent with single veteran mothers impacted greatly,” Goodwill President and CEO Jim Priest said. “With this generous grant, our goal is to house 100 veterans in 30 days during the month of July. Ensuring our veterans have a safe place to sleep at night is especially important amid the more than 1,200 eviction notices previously announced in our area.”

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) exists to provide temporary supportive services to very low-income veteran families who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless. Through SSVF rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention services, veteran households will be supported in maintaining long-term housing stability.

“Each year, the Goodwill SSVF program strives to house and assist more than 400 veterans with rent and utilities, penalties and fees, deposits, moving costs, transportation, childcare and more,” Goodwill Director of Supportive Services for Veteran Families Brondalyn Coleman said. “The grant funds allow us to expand our services to continue helping veterans in our areas as we partner with local law enforcement offices, increase our intake capabilities and further promote this service to veterans in our communities at no cost.”

Services are available at no cost to veterans and their families in Canadian, Logan, Seminole, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.

For more information, call (405) 278-7100 or visit https://www.okgoodwill.org/what-we-do/ssvf.