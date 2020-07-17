Goodwill to host second event to help veterans experiencing homelessness

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Goodwill will be hosting a second event next week in Norman to help veterans experiencing homelessness.

On July 7, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma hosted a Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF) Stand Down Event. They are hoping to house 100 veterans in 30 days.

At the event, 20 veterans were enrolled in the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program and 10 of those were placed into an emergency hotel room that day.

Services provided at the Stand Down Event include:

SSVF Enrollment

On-site Eligibility Screening

Same-day Placement (Emergency Housing)

Housing Authority Representative

Hud VASH Representative

Goodwill Industries Job Connection Center

SNAP Assistance

Legal Aid Service of Oklahoma

There will be a second event on Tuesday, July 28 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center at 4000 Thunderbird St. in Norman.

Services are available at no cost to veterans and their families in Canadian, Logan, Seminole, Lincoln, Pottawatomie, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.

For more information, call (405) 278-7100 or visit https://www.okgoodwill.org/what-we-do/ssvf.