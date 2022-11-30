STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A major donation that aims to spark additional interest in STEM careers is coming to Stillwater.

Google recently donated $250,000 to Oklahoma State University to support elementary, middle, and high school outreach programs.

Organizers say the donation will be divided between OSU Center for Health Sciences’ Cowboys Calling STEM outreach programs and the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology’s Engineering is Everywhere initiative.

“We are impacting thousands of young Oklahomans every year with a goal of raising college readiness for a generation of diverse and bright young minds,” Dr. Paul Tikalsky, dean of CEAT said.

Organizers say some of the funding will help create four addition summer camps in rural communities to help spark an interest in science and engineering in young students.

“We are grateful to partner with Oklahoma State University to champion programs that strengthen Oklahoma’s STEM education and workforce,” said Andrew Silvestri, Google’s head of community development in Oklahoma. “Oklahoma State’s commitment to talent and workforce development will open the door for students across the state to succeed while positioning Oklahoma to be a leader in STEM fields. Google is proud to support students and inspire them to pursue STEM learning opportunities right here in the state.”