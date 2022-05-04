OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Google representatives announced Wednesday that the company will invest more than $75 million into Oklahoma in 2022.

The technology company announced the investment during an event at its Mayes County data center in Pryor.

Google plans to invest approximately $9.5 billion in offices and data centers and create at least 12,000 new full-time Google jobs throughout the nation in 2022, according to a Google news release.

“Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies. As we embrace more flexibility in how we work, we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. “That’s why we’re planning to invest approximately $9.5 billion in U.S. offices and data centers this year, creating more than 12,000 Google jobs in communities across the country.”

The company has invested $4.4 billion into its Mayes County data center and created 800 full-time and external supplier jobs, including computer technicians, engineers and various food services, maintenance and security roles, according to the news release.

“Google’s continued investment in Pryor creates a ripple effect of growth throughout our community,” Pryor Mayor Larry Lees said. “When Google expands, the growth isn’t limited to the campus. Our schools, businesses, and nonprofits all share in Google’s success, and we are thrilled to see the momentum continue. We’re proud to say the Internet lives in Pryor.”

Company personnel said Google will partner with Oklahoma Department of Human Services to help Oklahomans develop digital skills and better prepare them for careers.

The Google Career Certificate program will enable Oklahomans to learn job-ready skills that prepare them for fields such as data analytics, digital marketing & e-commerce, IT support, project management, and user experience (UX) design. Individuals interested in the program are advised to visit beaneighbor.ok.gov/s/.

The company also announced a $100,000 grant to support education programs for nearby Chouteau-Mazie Public Schools.

“Google recognizes the intrinsic relationship and the cohesive collaboration between business and education. The capital investment by Google at MidAmerica Industrial Park has transformed K-12 education and has created generational change by narrowing the opportunity gap for students in Mayes County,” said MidAmerica’s CAO David Stewart. “Today, Google announced a $100,000 education grant for the Chouteau-Mazie School District which will foster ingenuity and encourage a school-driven and school-designed program to increase the upward mobility of its students.”

Google released its 2021 Economic Impact Report for Oklahoma, which claims the company helped provide $1.93 billion of economic activity in 2021 for thousands of Oklahoma businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers.