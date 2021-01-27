GoPro lost in Cozumel by Oklahoma woman found by Oklahoma couple

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a one in a million chance for one Tuttle woman.

“I was there on a vacation with friends and scuba diving,” said Penny Spurlin.

Diving is not out of the ordinary for Spurlin; she’s been doing it for close to 20 years.

Just over a week ago, she was 80 feet under water in Cozumel.

“And my GoPro, the lanyard came off of it and I didn’t even know it until halfway through the dive when I reached down to get it to take a picture of something and it was gone,” she said.

Spurlin thought for sure she’d never see her camera again.

“I was just sick when I lost it. I hated that,” she said.

However a few days later, Kellee Bouchard was scuba diving in the same spot in Cozumel.

“We were on one of the reef dives and we saw something that just stuck out as unusual and my husband swam over and it was a GoPro with a stick on it,” said Bouchard.

The couple brought the GoPro home, which for them, just so happens to be 20 miles away in Moore.

“It’s a small world!” said Spurlin.

Bouchard is a dive master at Sharky’s Scuba.

Her husband posted pictures from the camera to social media and within a matter of minutes, Spurlin saw her picture online.

“That’s me! That’s my camera! That’s awesome I’m so excited that you found it,” she said.

Bouchard was able to return the GoPro less than 24 hours later.

“We just wanted to make sure someone got their memories back,” she said.

Both women are still in disbelief that this camera made its way over 2,000 miles home to Oklahoma.

“We had people sharing it from Japan. We had friends sharing it from Australia. We had people from all over and it’s literally someone from 30 or 40 miles away,” said Bouchard.

“To even be found, let alone somebody from Oklahoma!” said Spurling, “I’m very happy to have it back.”