Got a legal question? Oklahoma lawyers host free ‘Ask a Lawyer’ event

A judge's gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are in need of legal advice, the Oklahoma Bar Association says it is here to help.

The Oklahoma Bar Association is hosting an ‘Ask a Lawyer’ event on Thursday, Sep. 30.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Oklahoma lawyers will volunteer to give free legal advice to Oklahomans in need.

Some of the most frequently asked questions are on the topics of divorce, guardianship, criminal matters, property concerns, wills, and theft.

Oklahoma City and Tulsa lawyers will staff the statewide, toll-free hotline at 800-456-8525 or email AskALawyer@okbar.org. Legal questions can also be submitted online now through Sept. 30.

