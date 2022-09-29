OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is hosting its annual pumpkin drive Oct. 1-7. Guests that donate a pumpkin larger than their heads to the Zoo will receive free same-day admission!

The donated pumpkins will help create the Haunt the Zoo scenery.

OKC Zoo says if you don’t have a pumpkin on hand, don’t worry – pumpkins will be available for purchase in front of the Zoo from Halloween Warehouse OKC for $10 per pumpkin or $34 for four pumpkins ($8.50 per pumpkin).

Limit one free admission per person.

The Zoo will also host its annual ‘Chomp and Stomp’ enrichment event Friday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can join caretakers as they provide the following animals with fall-themed enrichment:

10 a.m. – Sumatran tigers

10:30 a.m. – Chimpanzees

11 a.m. – Sea lions and Stingrays

11:30 a.m. – Galapagos tortoises

NOON BREAK

1 p.m. African crested porcupines

1:30 p.m. – Bison

2 p.m. – Asian elephants

The Oklahoma City Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, at $12 for adults, $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over, and free for children under 3.