OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw and Le Flore counties on Saturday.

Stitt’s declaration comes after the destructive tornado that tore through southeastern Oklahoma Friday night. More than 100 homes and businesses are damaged, over 3,000 power outages and one confirmed fatality.

Gov. Stitt made a Twitter post on Saturday expressing his devastation and announced his plan to declare a state of emergency for the affected counties.

“The state stands ready to send all the help, support, and resources southeastern Oklahoma needs to recover and rebuild from this devastating storm,” said Governor Stitt. “Oklahomans are strong and resilient. We will build back these homes and businesses.”

Gov. Stitt took a trip to Idabel Saturday morning to evaluate the damage alongside other state and local officials.

“Down in Idabel, what I saw was Oklahomans coming together. Immediately after the storm hit, the community was out clearing fallen tree limbs and debris and searching homes to check on neighbors. Sadly, there was one fatality. Our prayers are with that family as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”

Governor Stitt’s Executive Order declaring state of emergency can be viewed here.