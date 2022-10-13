OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a new Director of Department of Corrections, State Chief Operating Officer and Secretary of Budget on Thursday.

Gov. Stitt named Steven Harpe as Director of Department of Corrections Thursday Afternoon.

Director of Department of Corrections Steven Harpe. Image courtesy Gov. Stitt news release.

“Steve has been a steadfast and loyal public servant to our state, and I am so proud of his dedication to bettering the lives of Oklahomans,” said Governor Stitt. “I am glad for his continued service, and am eager to see his leadership and ingenuity positively impact another state agency.”

Stitt also named John Suter as State Chief Operating Officer and Interim Director.

State Chief Operating Officer and Interim Director John Suter. Image courtesy Gov. Stitt news release.

“I am thrilled to have John serve Oklahoma as the chief operating officer and continue to build on the momentum of Oklahoma’s state agencies’ alignment and transformation,” said Governor Stitt. “I look forward to working with John and using his years of professional experience to enhance our state agencies to provide best in class services to Oklahomans.”

Finally, Gov. Stitt appointed John Laws as Secretary of Budget and Statewide Chief of Financial Officer.

Secretary of Budget and Statewide Chief of Financial Officer John Laws. Image courtesy Gov. Stitt news release.

“John is a well-versed and experienced businessman who will uphold and maintain Oklahoma’s fiscal conservative policies,” said Governor Stitt. “I look forward to working with John to hold government budgets flat and protect the taxpayer.”