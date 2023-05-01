OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt signed legislation on Monday banning irreversible gender transitions surgeries and hormone therapies for minors in Oklahoma.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 613 in February, moving it one step closer to the Governor’s desk.

SB 613 prohibits any medication or surgery for the purpose of gender transition. Sanctions for violating the bill include felony charges, license revocation and civil actions which can be filed by a parent or legal guardian.

On Monday, Gov. Stitt signed SB 613 after calling for a statewide ban in October 2022.

“Last year, I called for a statewide ban on all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors so I am thrilled to sign this into law today and protect our kids,” said Governor Stitt. “We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening across our nation, and as governor I am proud to stand up for what’s right and ban life-altering transition surgeries on children in the state of Oklahoma.”