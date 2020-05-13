UPDATE: Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoes State Legislature’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget

UPDATE: Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed the State Legislature’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget after having already vetoed three budget bills.

Stitt said the proposed budget lacked his input. He issued the following statement regarding the veto:

“This budget was created behind closed doors, without meaningful input or consultation from the Executive Branch. This proposed budget does not reflect the values of Oklahoma or the clear directive voters gave elected officials at the ballot box of living within our means and making hard decisions when times get tough. Instead, Senate Bill 1922 reflects misguided policies that conservative republicans have spent the past decade reversing. It is propped up with one-time funds that will not be available for Fiscal Year 2022. As Governor, I was elected to manage the Executive Branch, which includes managing expenses and right-sizing agencies. This budget is going to back the state into a financial corner, which leaves us with very few options in FY 2022 – we will either have to raise taxes or implement draconian cuts. As Governor I am here to protect the taxpayer – not harm them.” Gov. Kevin Stitt

Stitt had already vetoed three budget bills on Wednesday.

The budget is being sent back to the State Senate and State House of Representatives, and both houses will vote at 5 p.m. Wednesday on whether to override Stitt’s veto.

It would take a two-thirds vote from both the State Senate and State House of Representatives for the legislature to override Stitt’s veto.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed three budget bills Wednesday and called for the State Legislature to reevaluate the current budget.

Stitt vetoed House Bill 2741, House Bill 2742 and House Bill 2743.

A news release from the governor’s office says that House Bill 2741 and House Bill 2742 would have reduced the percentage of revenue appropriated in Fiscal Year 2021 to the Teachers’ Retirement System, Oklahoma Firefighters’ Pension and Retirement Fund, Police Pension and Retirement System and Law Enforcement Retirement Fund and increase revenue appropriated to the 1017 Education Fund.

“We have made great progress shoring up our retirement systems in the last few years, and now is not the time to undo that progress,” Stitt said. “These bills would take tens of millions of dollars away from teachers, law enforcement officers, and firefighters to fund district costs, and it would bring our funding ratio back down to where it was in 2014. While I understand the importance of a balanced budget, it is fiscally irresponsible to do so at the expense of the solvency of these pension systems. I will not play a part in harming Oklahoma’s dedicated teachers and emergency responders.”

In his veto message to House Bill 2741, Stitt said the following:

“While I understand the importance of a balanced budget, it is improper to do so at the expense of the solvency of the Teachers’ Retirement System, which has been greatly improved through the legislature’s commitment to fiscally conservative policies. It is important we do not go backwards on the meaningful gains we have made. House Bill 2741 would add $186,200,000 to unfunded actuarial accrued liability, which was last reported as $6,529,854,740.”

House Bill 2743 would have reduced the Rebuilding Oklahoma Access and Driver Safety (ROADS) Fund by $180,000,000.

The Governor’s Office said the reduction would potentially cause significant delays to many of the ROADS Fund’s critical infrastructure projects, and therefore jeopardize the progress made by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s Eight Year Plan.

“As Governor, my goal is for Oklahoma to become a Top Ten State. This includes becoming Top Ten in infrastructure, specifically in roads and bridges,” Stitt said. “House Bill 2743 would force ODOT to unnecessarily take on additional debt through the use of bonds. Because of the State’s dedication to the ODOT plan, we are now up to 13th in bridges and improving our roads. I understand and agree with the use of bonds in limited circumstances. However, I cannot support the use of bonds to plug budget holes.”

Stitt has not yet acted on Senate Bill 1922, the Legislature’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget.